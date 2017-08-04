The Omelette Shoppe serving more than breakfast for Restaurant Week GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Restaurant Week GR is less than a week away, and for the first time a majority of the 70 restaurants participating will be serving a lunch option.

One of those restaurants is The Omelette Shoppe, located at 545 Michigan Street NE. While they are famous for their breakfast food, Chef Matt Sivits found inspiration and created three different sandwiches that each come with a salad for Restaurant Week.

Lunch includes a two-course meal that cost $14. There will also be a dinner option that cost $28 that comes with a three-course meal.

For every meal sold, each restaurant will donate $1 to the Secchia Institute of Culinary Education Student Scholarship Fund at Grand Rapids Community College.

Restaurant Week GR runs from August 9 through 20. For a complete list of restaurants and menus, visit restaurantweekgr.com.