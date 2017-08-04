Weather Service confirms tornado hit northern Michigan

Posted 2:26 PM, August 4, 2017, by

Photo: Lori Harneb Zenas via the National Weather Service

KEWADIN, Mich. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down Thursday in northern Michigan as a wave of severe thunderstorms moved through.

The weather service’s Gaylord office said Friday that a preliminary survey of storm damage along the southern shore of Antrim County’s Birch Lake showed that an EF-0 tornado with winds of about 80 mph touched down Thursday evening, leaving a quarter-mile-long trail of damage.

No injuries have been reported.

The weather service had issued a tornado warning for Antrim County in advance of the storms.

The agency’s storm survey crew was continuing to assess damage from the storms Friday afternoon.

Those storms caused power outages and followed storms Wednesday that brought flooding and knocked out electricity service to thousands in Michigan.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s