Zeeland Artist John Elizardo spray paints art that’s out of this world

Forget about the paint and a brush, local artist John Elizardo creates masterpieces using spray paint.

Elizardo spent one year in Detroit studying industrial design at the College for Creative Studies. He's done everything from photography to live body pointing, but Elizardo says he's always had a passion for tattooing.

So he started his career as a tattoo artist at Z.inke Tattoos and Piercings in Zeeland. When he first started his art career, he tried spray painting street art in front of the shop to attract new clients. Since then, he's been hooked and has been practicing the art.

He has done multiple spray paint pieces during previous ArtPrize events as well.

To check out Elizardo's portfolio, find him on Facebook and Instagram.