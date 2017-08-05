Alcohol likely factor in deadly Ionia County crash

Posted 7:38 AM, August 5, 2017, by

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:54 a.m. on West Bluewater Highway, just west of Johnson Road.

Police say the driver, a 45-year-old woman from Fenwick, left the road, drove through a yard and collided with a tree and died from her injuries.

Three of her passengers were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s