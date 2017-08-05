× GRPD: Shooting victim found near elementary school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a man was found early Saturday morning after being shot.

We’re told the male victim was found on Thomas Street SE, right across the street from Campus Elementary School.

Police on scene say the man was found with a gunshot wound to his stomach. It is not clear if police have a description of the suspect or if they are in custody.

