Jam’ n Bean holds fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

Posted 9:30 AM, August 5, 2017, by , Updated at 09:31AM, August 5, 2017
 
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Jam' n Bean Coffee Company will be hosting a Fundraiser Saturday to raise money for St. Judes Children's Hospital.
There will be everything from a balloon artist and chalk art to food and dog washing stations!
The event will run from 2-6 pm at 6860 Cascade RD. Grand Rapids, MI 49546.
Ticket Prices:
  • $5.00- Kids under 12 Years Old
  • $10.00- Adults
  • $25.00- VIP (Includes everything-Given a wrist band... Except Dog Washing)
  • Dog Washing Stations including Wash and Dry for only $ 10.00 per dog.

