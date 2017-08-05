Jam’ n Bean holds fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Jam' n Bean Coffee Company will be hosting a Fundraiser Saturday to raise money for St. Judes Children's Hospital.
There will be everything from a balloon artist and chalk art to food and dog washing stations!
The event will run from 2-6 pm at 6860 Cascade RD. Grand Rapids, MI 49546.
Ticket Prices:
- $5.00- Kids under 12 Years Old
- $10.00- Adults
- $25.00- VIP (Includes everything-Given a wrist band... Except Dog Washing)
- Dog Washing Stations including Wash and Dry for only $ 10.00 per dog.