John Ball Zoo getting panda ready with check-ups

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are only one week away from the much anticipated red panda to make his debut at John Ball Zoo this month and veterinarians are working to get him comfortable with check-ups.

The zoo posted these pictures Friday on its Facebook page showing Wyatt getting a check-up. Wyatt is coming to Grand Rapids from a zoo in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

In a Facebook post, the zoo said:

“By utilizing training, Dr. Ryan and his team have been working with him regularly so that Wyatt becomes comfortable with our veterinary staff, making his routine care, like his physical exam, easier and stress-free!”

Right now there are less than 10,000 red pandas left in the wild.

Wyatt should be in his new home at John Ball Zoo by August 12.

Fall members night is Wednesday, August 16, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.! Meet some of the newest Zoo family members, including big-belly seahorses, and Wyatt.

