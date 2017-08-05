Portage Air Zoo to host ‘Star Wars Day’ Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Mich. -- Today is 'Star Wars Day' at the Air Zoo in Portage. Organizers say Darth Vader will be there and kids will be able to build their own lightsaber.

There will also be a Jedi training course and a costume march so people of all ages are being encouraged to wear their favorite Star Wars costumes.

While you're there you can check out the Star Wars toy and collectible exhibit.

A portion of the proceeds will go to support the zoo's science innovation scholarship fund.

The event goes from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.