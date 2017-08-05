Sunshine returns Saturday with below average temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Saturday will be the best day of the weekend with some clouds around and plenty of sunshine. We stay just north of a high pressure ridge allowing West Michigan to dry out for the day. Temperatures remain below average only working into the middle to upper 70s by this afternoon.

Folks still need to be cautious along the lakeshore today. A small craft advisory remains for the morning hours as waves will slowly die back through the afternoon and evening to 1-2 feet. A high beach hazard risk continues from Grand Haven and south and then a moderate beach hazard risk from Muskegon and north. Winds will be northwest at 10-15 knots.

Scattered rain chances return to West Michigan Sunday anytime after the noon hour. We expect light to moderate showers with even a thunderstorm or two possible. We stay on the north side of a low pressure system giving us unsettled weather for Sunday and Monday. Monday showers and a possible thunderstorm will remain scattered in fashion.

Temperatures remain below average all week long with cooler air in place. We dry out on Tuesday and Wednesday bring sunshine back in West Michigan before the next chance for showers work back in later in the work week.