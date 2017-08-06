Balloonists take to the sky to honor Robert “Woody” Watson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALEDONIA, Mich. -- Dozens of people paid tribute both on the ground and in the sky for the late, hot air balloonist Robert "Woody" Watson.

"I think it was 1980. He saw his first hot air balloon, and he thought that would be a neat way to see the countryside and that's when it all started," Vicky Watson, his widow stated.

But sadly, Woody Watson didn't make his last scheduled flight one year ago today. August 6, 2016, she said her husband was scheduled to fly with a group of balloonists and passengers. However, that morning he suffered a fatal heart attack at the age of 61.

"It's his year anniversary in heaven," Vicky Watson said.

It was a fitting tribute for his celebration of life as balloonists gathered to take to the sky in his honor.

John Burri, Watson's longtime friend and crewman said, "News of his passing it hit a lot of us quite hard."

Burri described Woody's passion for hot air ballooning as infectious, and that made the experience that much more enjoyable for first-time and long-time passengers.

"Been up several times with him. We've traveled to some of the events he took part in. Ya know, he was just a good man and a God-loving man, and it was so much fun to be with him," Burri said.

Vicky Watson said, "He has a lot of close friends that he trained that are here and miss him. I think they miss him almost as much as I do."

"Whoever comes came because of their love for my husband Woody," she said.

They showed love for Woody and support for his widow and children.

Watson said, "It means everything to me."

Burri said, "It's really nice to have this tribute for him today, and I think it's comforting to those that knew him and comforting for his wife to know how much Woody was loved."

Watson said Woody also had the privilege of having former President Gerald Ford as a passenger for a balloon he tethered.