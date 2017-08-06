Details of items cleaned up after big Grand Haven fireworks display

Posted 3:37 PM, August 6, 2017, by , Updated at 04:03PM, August 6, 2017

Photo Gallery

Inline

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Volunteers spent all Sunday morning cleaning up the Grand Haven State Park beach area after Saturday night’s Coast Guard Festival fireworks display.

Festival organizers say a crowd of about 200,000 people was on hand to witness the fireworks. Grand Haven’s population is normally 11,000 people.

Organizers of the Alliance for the Great Lakes’ Adopt-a-Beach program released a list detailing every item found during Sunday’s cleanup.

Among the items found were the following:

  • 280 cigarettes or cigarette butts
  • 155 plastic beverage bottles
  • 132 food wrappers
  • 3 glass beverage bottles
  • 3 plastic containers
  • 6 beverage cans
  • 128 plastic bottle caps
  • 1 plastic bag
  • 7 metal bottle caps
  • 19 plastic lids
  • 13 paper cups or plates
  • 69 straws or stirrers
  • 26 plastic cups or plates
  • 16 forks, knives or spoons
  • 1 foam cup or plate
  • 4 pieces of fishing line
  • 4 pieces of rope
  • 8 strapping bands
  • 4 tobacco packaging or wrap
  • 9 balloons
  • 17 cigar tips
  • 2 tampons
  • 4 construction materials
  • 5 fireworks
  • 5 discarded food materials
  • 57 pieces of foam
  • 2 pieces of glass
  • 158 pieces of plastic
  • 20 pieces of clothing or shoes
  • 5 clothes tags
  • 6 Band-Aids
  • No appliances, cigarette lighters, condoms, diapers, fishing buoys, grocery bags, paper bags, syringes or tires.

 

