Details of items cleaned up after big Grand Haven fireworks display

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Volunteers spent all Sunday morning cleaning up the Grand Haven State Park beach area after Saturday night’s Coast Guard Festival fireworks display.
Festival organizers say a crowd of about 200,000 people was on hand to witness the fireworks. Grand Haven’s population is normally 11,000 people.
Organizers of the Alliance for the Great Lakes’ Adopt-a-Beach program released a list detailing every item found during Sunday’s cleanup.
Among the items found were the following:
- 280 cigarettes or cigarette butts
- 155 plastic beverage bottles
- 132 food wrappers
- 3 glass beverage bottles
- 3 plastic containers
- 6 beverage cans
- 128 plastic bottle caps
- 1 plastic bag
- 7 metal bottle caps
- 19 plastic lids
- 13 paper cups or plates
- 69 straws or stirrers
- 26 plastic cups or plates
- 16 forks, knives or spoons
- 1 foam cup or plate
- 4 pieces of fishing line
- 4 pieces of rope
- 8 strapping bands
- 4 tobacco packaging or wrap
- 9 balloons
- 17 cigar tips
- 2 tampons
- 4 construction materials
- 5 fireworks
- 5 discarded food materials
- 57 pieces of foam
- 2 pieces of glass
- 158 pieces of plastic
- 20 pieces of clothing or shoes
- 5 clothes tags
- 6 Band-Aids
- No appliances, cigarette lighters, condoms, diapers, fishing buoys, grocery bags, paper bags, syringes or tires.