Details of items cleaned up after big Grand Haven fireworks display

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Volunteers spent all Sunday morning cleaning up the Grand Haven State Park beach area after Saturday night’s Coast Guard Festival fireworks display.

Festival organizers say a crowd of about 200,000 people was on hand to witness the fireworks. Grand Haven’s population is normally 11,000 people.

Organizers of the Alliance for the Great Lakes’ Adopt-a-Beach program released a list detailing every item found during Sunday’s cleanup.

Among the items found were the following: