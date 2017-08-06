× Man shot as Wyoming has 2 separate gun incidents

WYOMING, Mich. — A man was shot in the shoulder before two suspects were taken into custody for concealing weapons as guns were fired in two separate parking lots Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Police said they do not believe the two incidents are connected.

In the first incident, at 6:40 p.m. Saturday the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to the 1100 block of Chicago Drive SW on a report of shots fired in a parking lot. Nobody was at the scene when officers arrived.

A 21-year-old male gunshot victim from Grand Rapids later was transported by a family members to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening wound to the shoulder. The victim was uncooperative when asked about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Witnesses report that an older model gray Toyota vehicle may have been involved in the incident. They believe the vehicle was occupied by three to four people who could not be identified. The vehicle left the shooting scene westbound on Chicago Drive.

In the second incident, at 1:40 a.m. Sunday officers responded to the 900 block of 36th Street SW on a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the 36th Street Sports Lounge. Upon officers arriving at the scene, several people left the area.

Multiple shell casings were found in the parking lot. No victims were located.

A witness observed a male subject throw an object into a nearby trash bin, which was later identified as a handgun. Two suspects were stopped nearby, identified by a witness and taken into custody.

The suspects are two men ages 25 and 27, both from Saginaw. Both are being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility on charges of carrying a concealed weapon.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate both incidents. Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Wyoming Public Safety at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.