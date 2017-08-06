× Medal of Honor recipient to speak at dedication of Vietnam Memorial Wall

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The Edward W. Thompson American Legion Post 29 is planning to host a dedication ceremony of its Vietnam Memorial Wall Sunday.

The wall contains only the names of the 2,665 men from Michigan who were killed or died as a result of their wounds from the Vietnam War.

James McCloughan, a recent Medal of Honor recipient, is expected to speak at today’s dedication ceremony which goes from 2 – 4 p.m.

McCloughan was recognized for his actions in during the Vietnam War by President Trump last week. McCloughan, then a private first class and Army medic, entered the “kill zone” during the Battle of Nui Yon Hill. During his time there, he rescued several injured comrades, despite his wounds from shrapnel.

Organizers tell FOX 17 they are expecting as many as 1,000 people to attend today’s event.

A free shuttle service will be provided for overflow parking which is at the corner of Aylworth and Kalamazoo Street and will operate from 1:00 – 5:00. A reception will follow the ceremony.