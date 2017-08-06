Nutty Burger Bash today at Riverbend Pavilion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you're looking for a family-friendly and healthy event today, look no further than the Nutty Burger Bash.

It is being held today from 3 to 7 PM at Riverbend Pavilion. It is being put on by Nutcase Vegan Meats.

Tickets for the event are just under $14 and it includes a Nutty burger, classic sides, one beverage of your choice, and desserts. You may also bring your own.

Nutcase Vegan Meats is a Michigan and Wisconsin based company that sells delicious vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, corn-free products that are organically sourced and non-GMO.

You can see more about the event and purchase tickets on their Facebook page.