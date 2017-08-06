× Police: Man reportedly tries to lure little girl into van in Sparta

SPARTA, Mich. — Police say a man reportedly drove up and tried to lure a little girl into his van in Sparta and it’s caused an increased concern in the area.

According to the Sparta Police Department Facebook Page, the little girl was reportedly asked if she wanted to get in and go see puppies. Police say they haven’t had any reports of kids being injured or abducted, but they’re asking parents to teach their kids to be aware of their surroundings.

No details on a suspect description were given.

Contact police if you have any information about this most recent incident.