Speed likely factor in rollover crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A Cassopolis man was hospitalized late Saturday night after a single vehicle rollover crash and the sheriff says speed is likely to blame.

It happened around 11:06 p.m. Saturday on Tharp Lake, just north of Chapel Hill.

Deputies say the driver, identified as 48-year-old Benjamin Burnham, was headed northbound and lost control of his vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and overturn several times.

Crews had to extricate him from his vehicle before taking him to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Alcohol or drugs are not said to be factors and it is not clear if Burnham was wearing a seatbelt.