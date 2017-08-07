× August 2017 Elections – Races and Proposals

August 8 is an Election Day in Michigan. Here are the races that are on your local ballots. Contact your local county clerk for polling locations and details on races. Not all counties and cities have contested races this election.

Allegan

Gunplain Township – Barry Co. ISD – Special Education Millage Proposal

Barry

Barry Co. ISD – Special Education Millage Proposal

Hastings – Schools Operating Millage Renewal

Orangeville – Fire Millage Proposal

Berrien

Berrien Springs Library Millage

St. Joseph City Commissioner

Three Oaks Public Library Operating Renewal

Three Oaks Road and Bridge Renewal

Branch

Noble Township – Fire Protection and Equipment Millage

Calhoun

Burlington Township Road Improvement Bond – $2.4 million

Ionia

Ionia ISD – Special Education Millage Proposal

Kalamazoo

Commissioner – 4th District

Commissioner – 6th District

Commissioner – 9th District

Prosecutor – Primary

Sheriff – Primary

Treasurer – Primary

Kent

Godwin Heights Schools Operating Millage – $2.9 million

Grand Rapids 1st Ward Commissioner

Grand Rapids 2nd Ward Commissioner

Montcalm

Crystal Township – Police Services Millage Renewal

Day Township – School Millage Renewal

Day Township – Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

Eureka Township – ISD Special Eduation Millage Proposal

Fairplain Township – ISD Special Education Millage Proposal

Ferris Township – School Millage Renewal

Ferris Township – Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

Richland Township – School Millage Renewal

Richland Township – Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

Muskegon

Casnovia Township – Fire Department Equipment Millage Renewal

Dalton Township – Proposal to raise property tax for upgrades to fire protection

Muskegon Mayor – Primary

Muskegon Heights – Road repair, maintenance, equipment and improvements millage

Newaygo

Big Prairie Township – District Library Bond Proposal

Everett Township – District Library Bond Proposal

Goodwell Township – District Library Bond Proposal

Lincoln Township – District Library Bond Proposal

Merrill Township – District Library Bond Proposal

Monroe Township – District Library Bond Proposal

Norwich Township – District Library Bond Proposal

White Cloud City – District Library Bond Proposal

Wilcox Township – District Library Bond Proposal

Ottawa

Allendale Public Schools Millage – $312,000

Blendon Township Roads Millage – $623,000

Ferrysburg Mayor

Grand Haven Mayor

Holland – 3rd Ward Commissioner

Spring Lake Disincorporation Vote

Van Buren

Lawton Community Schools – Operating Millage Renewal

South Haven – 1st Ward Commissioner