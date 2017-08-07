August 2017 Elections – Races and Proposals
August 8 is an Election Day in Michigan. Here are the races that are on your local ballots. Contact your local county clerk for polling locations and details on races. Not all counties and cities have contested races this election.
Allegan
Gunplain Township – Barry Co. ISD – Special Education Millage Proposal
Barry
Barry Co. ISD – Special Education Millage Proposal
Hastings – Schools Operating Millage Renewal
Orangeville – Fire Millage Proposal
Berrien
Berrien Springs Library Millage
St. Joseph City Commissioner
Three Oaks Public Library Operating Renewal
Three Oaks Road and Bridge Renewal
Branch
Noble Township – Fire Protection and Equipment Millage
Calhoun
Burlington Township Road Improvement Bond – $2.4 million
Ionia
Ionia ISD – Special Education Millage Proposal
Kalamazoo
Commissioner – 4th District
Commissioner – 6th District
Commissioner – 9th District
Prosecutor – Primary
Sheriff – Primary
Treasurer – Primary
Kent
Godwin Heights Schools Operating Millage – $2.9 million
Grand Rapids 1st Ward Commissioner
Grand Rapids 2nd Ward Commissioner
Montcalm
Crystal Township – Police Services Millage Renewal
Day Township – School Millage Renewal
Day Township – Sinking Fund Millage Proposal
Eureka Township – ISD Special Eduation Millage Proposal
Fairplain Township – ISD Special Education Millage Proposal
Ferris Township – School Millage Renewal
Ferris Township – Sinking Fund Millage Proposal
Richland Township – School Millage Renewal
Richland Township – Sinking Fund Millage Proposal
Muskegon
Casnovia Township – Fire Department Equipment Millage Renewal
Dalton Township – Proposal to raise property tax for upgrades to fire protection
Muskegon Mayor – Primary
Muskegon Heights – Road repair, maintenance, equipment and improvements millage
Newaygo
Big Prairie Township – District Library Bond Proposal
Everett Township – District Library Bond Proposal
Goodwell Township – District Library Bond Proposal
Lincoln Township – District Library Bond Proposal
Merrill Township – District Library Bond Proposal
Monroe Township – District Library Bond Proposal
Norwich Township – District Library Bond Proposal
White Cloud City – District Library Bond Proposal
Wilcox Township – District Library Bond Proposal
Ottawa
Allendale Public Schools Millage – $312,000
Blendon Township Roads Millage – $623,000
Ferrysburg Mayor
Grand Haven Mayor
Holland – 3rd Ward Commissioner
Spring Lake Disincorporation Vote
Van Buren
Lawton Community Schools – Operating Millage Renewal
South Haven – 1st Ward Commissioner