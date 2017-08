PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Police say a bicyclist died Monday after he was hit by a pick-up truck.

The crash happened on Portage Road in front of the Pfizer facility.

Police say the bicyclist was hit by the driver of a northbound truck. However, further details surrounding the collision haven’t been released.

Portage Road was down to one lane in both directions between Centre Avenue and Romence Road, according to police.

The bicyclist’s identity was not released.