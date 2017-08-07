Body found in Newaygo County woods; investigated as homicide

Posted 2:46 PM, August 7, 2017, by , Updated at 02:48PM, August 7, 2017

NEWAYGO, Mich. – The Newaygo County Sheriff is investigating the death of a man found in a wooded area Saturday.

Deputies say they were called to the Crystal Trails area between 20th and 28th Saturday afternoon on reports of a body being found.  Deputies found a body of a black man and the case is being investigating as a homicide.

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have trail cameras in the Crystal Trails area for footage between Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 4.  They are also looking for a white 2007 Chevy Tahoe with tinted windows and Michigan license HAYMER3.

Anyone with information should call 231-689-5288 or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.

