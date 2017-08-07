Car crashes into Grand Rapids building; driver missing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids fire crews are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Division Avenue and Garden Street in Grand Rapids.
One vehicle has crashed into a brick building.
Fire crews tell us that first responders did not find anyone inside the vehicle, so it is unknown where the driver went and if he or she is hurt.
More details to come...
42.937140 -85.667143
Old Bob
Maybe the little green men from Mars took him. Then maybe it was someone driving who should not have been driving.