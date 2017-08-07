Car crashes into Grand Rapids building; driver missing

Posted 11:00 AM, August 7, 2017, by , Updated at 11:49AM, August 7, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids fire crews are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Division Avenue and Garden Street in Grand Rapids.

One vehicle has crashed into a brick building.

Fire crews tell us that first responders did not find anyone inside the vehicle, so it is unknown where the driver went and if he or she is hurt.

More details to come...

1 Comment