Closure of westbound M-6 set for August 26

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Drivers have been dealing with the closure of eastbound M-6 from I-196 in Ottawa County to Byron Center Avenue in Byron Township since early July. The date for closure of the westbound side of the highway is set for August 26.

The posted schedule for the westbound closure was originally August 10, but the new date appeared early Monday.

The concrete pavement is being replaced between Wilson Avenue and I-196 due to rapid – and premature – deterioration that produced a washboard effect for drivers. After the Michigan Department of Transportation scheduled replacement of the pavement for 2018, the project was moved up by a year.

While MDOT has tried to avoid the closure of the freeway in both directions, both eastbound and westbound will be closed from August 26 to September 15. That’s when the new eastbound pavement is scheduled to be opened, along with the currently closed ramps from Wilson Avenue to eastbound M-6.

The westbound closure is expected to remain in place until the end of the project in early November.