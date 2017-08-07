× Former softball coach sentenced for raping teen

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A former Spring Lake softball coach will spend at least eight years in prison for four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct.

Thomas Galloway was sentenced Monday morning to between 106 months and 480 months in prison. He is receiving credit for 327 days already served.

Galloway pleaded ‘no contest’ to four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 1st degree in July.

Galloway was arrested in spring of 2016 for the assault that happened in June of 2012. Galloway was accused of giving the then 13-year-old girl marijuana and alcohol before sexually assaulting her. He then was arrested for violating his bond after his arrest three times, including once for drinking with a 17-year-old girl at a local restaurant. Documents showed that Galloway continued inappropriate texting to the victim after his arrest.

Galloway was a board member and softball coach of the Michigan Sabercats fast pitch softball travel program, which involves girls between the ages of 8 and 18.