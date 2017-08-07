GRPD: Leonard standoff suspect identified

Posted 11:39 AM, August 7, 2017, by , Updated at 11:50AM, August 7, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say Thearthur Alexander, 39, is the man who was arrested after a five hour standoff in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.

Thearthur Alexander Courtesy: Michigan Department of Corrections.

It happened on Friday around 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Leonard Street NE. Officials say Alexander was reportedly in possession of a firearm and may have held it to another person’s head.

According to a press release, police evacuated several apartments during the stand off and was unable to connect with the person who made the 911 call.

Alexander is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon  on an assault charge, as well as resisting and obstructing a police officer.

The investigation is ongoing.

