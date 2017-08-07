Marne apartment fire claims life of male resident

Posted 5:43 AM, August 7, 2017, by , Updated at 07:02AM, August 7, 2017

MARNE, Mich. --  A 51-year-old man has died in a Marne apartment fire that broke out Monday around 4:30 a.m.

Multiple crews responded to the reports of a fire at an apartment building, located at 14532 State Street, and immediately began evacuating residents.

Crews on the scene tell FOX 17 that the bedroom of one of the units was engulfed in flames with the victim trapped inside.

According to police, the 51-year-old lived alone in the apartment and suffered from prior medical conditions. His identity is being withheld at this point.

The fire is still under investigation. Stay with FOX 17 online and on air for updates regarding this situation.

