LANSING, Mich. – Someone playing Mega Millions in Muskegon Friday is $1 million richer…and may not know it.

The Michigan Lottery says that a person bought a Mega Millions ticket at Ladd’s and Company at 4230 Henry Street in Muskegon that matched all five white balls – 09-17-25-63-71 . That means a $1 million dollar prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $346 million. Winning numbers are drawn each Tuesday and Friday evening.