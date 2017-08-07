× Months after closing, GR newsstand set to reopen downtown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Elliot’s News in Grand Rapids was a part of the community for nearly 105 years until it closed its doors in early 2017, but just eight months after closing the business announced it will be reopening.

“We are excited to be back in business,” said owner Bill Bennett. “I was toying with the idea of retiring, but I greatly miss the people of downtown and still believe there is a need for our services. It just feels natural to be in downtown. The McKay Tower folks made a good deal for me to return, so I’m eager to get back to it.”

The newsstand will be downsizing from its old 1,200 square foot location on Monroe Avenue to nestle into the lobby of McKay Tower. Although a smaller size, Bennett said it will still offer most of the same items.

“It was an easy call to make,” said Property Manager Lauri Miller. “Elliott’s has been an institution in downtown before any of us were alive and before this building was even named McKay Tower.”

The new location is actually the original address that Elliot’s News opened in 1912. The business is set to open later this year.