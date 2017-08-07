One person dies in Marne apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARNE, Mich. -- One person has died in a Marne apartment fire that broke out Monday around 4:30 a.m.

Multiple crews responded to the reports of a fire at an apartment building, located at 14532 State Street, and immediately began evacuating residents.

Crews on the scene tell FOX 17 that they were unable to enter one of the units where one person was trapped.

The cause of the fire is unknown but the responding departments were able to extinguish the blaze.

Officials are withholding the identity of the deceased at this time.

