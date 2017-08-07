Police seek suspect in Battle Creek stabbing incident

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect after a male victim arrived at an emergency room in Battle Creek with a stab wound to his shoulder.

The victim arrived at the ER just after midnight and told police that he was stabbed during an argument that took place near the 600 block of Capital Avenue SW.

According to police, the suspect is 6 foot, white male that is has a tall, thin build with blonde hair.

The victim is expected to be okay. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Battle Creek Police Department.

