Report aims to block Asian carp from Great Lakes

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Environmental groups say a new federal report makes clear that urgent action is needed to prevent Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a long-awaited analysis Monday of steps that could block the invasive fish at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois.

The draft report includes technological and structural measures such as underwater noisemakers, an electric dispersal barrier and a new flushing lock. The estimated price tag is $275 million.

Howard Learner of the Environmental Law and Policy Center says the government should quickly secure Chicago-area waters, where Asian carp from the Mississippi River and its tributaries could enter Lake Michigan.

Other environmental groups say the plan is a step forward but doesn’t address the need to stop Great Lakes species from migrating to the Mississippi.

You can add your voice to the public comment on the plan, by clicking here.