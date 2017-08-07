Spring Lake Village President announces resignation after voters decide charter change Tuesday

SPRING LAKE, Mich. – The Village President of Spring Lake says she’ll resign from office on Wednesday.

Joyce Hatton tells FOX 17 that she’ll step down after voters decide on Tuesday whether or not to disincorporate the village, regardless of how the voters decide.

Hatton was elected this past November. There are currently two recall petitions circulating for Hatton to leave office.

Hatton says that if the voters choose to begin disincorporation process by amending the Village Charter, she’ll help collect signatures to continue the effort as a private citizen. To disincorporate, the next step would be for the entire Spring Lake Township to vote its approval.

If voters don’t amend the charter on Tuesday, she says she’ll drop the issue.

In April, Hatton caused some controversy when, during a village council work session, she likened a parking ordinance to the Holocaust.

We’ll have more on this story tonight on FOX 17 News at 10:00 p.m.