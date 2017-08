ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. – The Allegan County Sheriff is asking for tips in finding the suspects responsible for a series of thefts from vehicles along the lakeshore.

The surveillance photos show the three suspects. One of the suspects appears to be a man with long hair and possible facial hair.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633 or contact the Allegan County Sheriff through the Facebook link below: