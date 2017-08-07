The sky is the limit for paralyzed man

Garrett Bazany was  15 years old when a trampoline accident left him paralyzed from the chest down. His story first made headlines in May when he walked across the stage at Calvin College's graduation to get his diploma. That accomplishment was just the beginning for Garrett.

Now, 22 years old he volunteers at Mary Free Bed, helping other patients realize their full potential.

"It's rewarding knowing you are changing someone else’s life, especially in a tough moment in their life," Garrett says. "I went through it all. I know what it feels like."

Garrett made it his mission to live life to the fullest, not letting anything stop him. He has studied abroad on medical mission trips, has gone snowmobiling, wake boarding, rock climbing, scuba diving and zip lining.

"People could be like, 'I can't do that, I can't do that,' but it's opposite for me. I’m trying to figure out ways to make it happen kind of thing."

His next adventures? Paragliding in Salt Lake City and mountain biking in Wyoming.

