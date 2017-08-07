× Two charged after fleeing police, slashing K9

LAKEVIEW, Mich. – A Michigan State Police K9 was injured during a search over the weekend in Montcalm County.

Bolt, a veteran K9 from the Lakeview Post, was helping track two suspects in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning. Police found the suspect’s vehicle in a gas station parking lot, but the suspects took off, which started a chase. Bolt was slashed by one of the suspects with a pocket knife at the end of the track.

Antonio Perez, Jr. was charged with eight counts, including felony firearms, resisting arrest and attempted assault of multiple officers. Victoria Groth faces two charges of resisting arrest and attempting to assault an officer.

Bolt was treated at Michigan State University’s veterinary hospital. Bolt and his handler, Officer David Cardenas, are expected back on the job in the next couple of days.