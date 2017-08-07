West Catholic Football Focused on Building Culture

Posted 9:36 PM, August 7, 2017, by , Updated at 09:37PM, August 7, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- There have only been two teams in the history of state of Michigan to win five straight football state championships and West Catholic has a chance to do that this season.

Jason Hutton and Bret Bakita caught up with the Falcons today on winning the last four Division 5 state titles and how it feels to start things up again today.

