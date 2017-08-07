Win tickets to the Hudsonville Community Fair
-
Morning Buzz: Kid Rock coming to Van Andel Arena in September
-
Grandville Baseball and Softball Win Districts
-
Hudsonville Coach Vruggink joins 1,000-win club
-
Take on the West Michigan Jeep Festival to support our Veterans
-
Grandville tops West Ottawa, earns share of OK Red title
-
-
Woman sentenced to probation and community service for fatal hit and run
-
Win tickets to see Railroad Earth and Twiddle
-
Win 4 tickets to Cedar Point
-
On The Midway: Games & rides at the Ionia Free Fair
-
Montcalm County 4H Fair runs June 25- July 1
-
-
Get up close to exotic animals at the Ottawa County Fair
-
Get a great deal and give back to the community while shopping at Benefit Twice Outlet Stores
-
Win a motorcycle and support cancer research at Sandy Corley Memorial Run
3 comments
Micah Karadsheh
Could use some extra tickets for my friends and family, I am racing Friday night for SJO supercross and need some support!
Mary Burkett
I could use some tickets have lots of Grandkids wanting to go
Mary Burkett
I could use some tickets have lots of Grandkids wanting to go