You can find the Golden Ticket at stageGR’s production of Willy Wonka

Perhaps you have seen it on the screen but now is your chance to see Roald Dahl's story of Willy Wonka , presented by stageGR on Aug. 10-12 at Gezon Auditorium on the campus of Calvin College.

Willy Wonka follows the story of a candy manufacturer who creates a contest that promises a free tour of his Wonka factory along with a lifetime supply of candy if people find a Golden Ticket inside a chocolate bar. Let's just say, things get interesting when four of the five children who win are quite bratty, but not the fifth named Charlie Bucket.

stageGR takes pride in allowing students from every school district in the Greater Grand Rapids area, of all backgrounds and walks of life, to take part in their productions.

To get your tickets or to learn more about stageGR, click here.