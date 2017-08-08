Arrest made in death of 13-year-old Wyoming boy

Posted 10:53 AM, August 8, 2017, by , Updated at 11:09AM, August 8, 2017

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 13-year-old Billy Gort from Wyoming.

Michigan State Police say Gort was shot and killed while squirrel hunting on state land in Oceana County on February 18. He was taking part in a hunting trip program called Christianity Outdoors with a teenage friend and Roger Erick Hoeker, 62, of Jension. Hoeker was a Michigan hunter safety instructor and a mentor with the youth outreach program.

Roger Hoeker

Gort was shot in the head when police say Hoeker’s small caliber rifle discharged and struck the boy. He died of his injuries.

Hoeker was arrested for involuntary manslaughter.

 

 

 

 

