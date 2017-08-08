× Suspect dismembered body after deadly shooting: Police

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Court documents and police testimony reveal what investigators believe happened to a Muskegon man found dead and dismembered in the Manistee National Forest over the weekend.

Authorities say the suspect, 29-year-old Anthony Blamer Jr., has admitted to the killing and the gruesome crimes that allegedly followed.

Blamer was charged Tuesday with trying to conceal the death of D’Anthony Keenan. Blamer tells police the two got into an argument Friday over money, saying Keenan pulled a gun and was shot and killed by his own weapon during the fight.

Facebook messages between the two led police to Blamer after Keenan’s dismembered body was found by hunters in the forest in Newaygo County on Saturday.

Blamer told police he dismembered Kennan’s body to try and conceal the killing. He allegedly used a chainsaw to remove his head and hands and left them in a different area of the forest.

Family members identified Keenan through a birthmark, according to police testimony.

Blamer also allegedly admitted to burning the interior of Keenan’s SUV where the initial shooting happened.

Blamer remains jailed in Newaygo County following Tuesday’s arraignment.