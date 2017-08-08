This year, they will have to fill the shoes of the Saltzgaber twins who were a big component of that 2016 success.
Bulldogs Have Some Big Shoes to Fill
-
Byron Center tops Holland Christian in 9 innings
-
Non-profit collects school supplies for Kent County kids in need
-
Closure of westbound M-6 set for August 26
-
While part of M-6 closed, access to freeway reduced with ramp closure
-
Meat matchmaker; satisfying your taste buds with Byron Center Meats
-
-
Motorcyclist hurt in crash warns drivers to keep eyes on road
-
Great turnout for Race for Spartan Stores YMCA 5K
-
Grilling for the holiday weekend with Byron Center Meats
-
Grand Haven baseball team streaks into state semifinals
-
At least 5 years in prison for man in snowplow hit-and-run in Wyoming
-
-
Teen struck by vehicle, sustains serious injuries
-
West Michigan golf course can’t catch a break on storm damage
-
Here’s how to get answers on the closure of M-6