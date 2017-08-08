Bulldogs Have Some Big Shoes to Fill

Posted 11:49 PM, August 8, 2017, by

BYRON CENTER, Mich. -- The Byron Center Bulldogs won their first district title since 2013 last year, marking only the second time they have had over ten or more wins in a season.

This year, they will have to fill the shoes of the Saltzgaber twins who were a big component of that 2016 success.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s