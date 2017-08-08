Experience the sights, tastes, and smells of Celtic culture at the Sparta Celtic Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sparta Celtic Festival is making it's way to West Michigan, coming back bigger and better than last year.

The free family-friendly festival focuses on Celtic heritage, offering food, drinks and souvenirs to everyone that wants to experience the Celtic culture.

The event also features even more musical acts than last year, with 16 bands and dancing troupes. With the event's growth, they have brought in their first nationally known act, the Moxie Strings.

The Sparta Celtic Festival is happening August 10 and 11 all over downtown Sparta. The gates open 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information and a full schedule of events visit SpartaCelticFest.org or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.