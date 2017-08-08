Gas line breaks in Wyoming

Posted 12:23 PM, August 8, 2017, by

1600 block of Gezon Parkway - from Nathan Rose

WYOMING, Mich. – Crews are on the scene of a gas line break along Gezon Parkway in Wyoming.

The break happened Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of Gezon Parkway.  Photos from Nathan Rose show employees of nearby companies outdoors while fire crews investigate.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • 86Sterling

    I have noticed you don’t monetize your blog, don’t waste your traffic,
    you can earn additional cash every month because you’ve got high quality content.
    If you want to know how to make extra money, search for: best adsense alternative Wrastain’s tools

    Reply