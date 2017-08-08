Gas line breaks in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. – Crews are on the scene of a gas line break along Gezon Parkway in Wyoming.
The break happened Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of Gezon Parkway. Photos from Nathan Rose show employees of nearby companies outdoors while fire crews investigate.
We’ll have more details when they become available.
42.860638 -85.705571
