“I feel like a million bucks”: Homeless women in Grand Rapids get free makeovers at God’s Love Ministry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It was a night of pampering for one group of women in Grand Rapids, a group that's not used to getting a little T.L.C.

Around 25 women who are either homeless or are in transition were given free makeovers thanks to a local ministry and makeup artist.

It's been a long time since Christine Cruz has done something for herself.

"I don't even remember the last time," said Cruz. "This is amazing to have someone actually pamper me for once."

Cruz is now in transition and working hard at recovery. She's taking control of her life in every sense of the word.

"I'm feeling great on the inside, so I'm trying to match that and I think that will help a lot by looking good on the outside too," said Cruz.

Cruz was one of 25 women who received a free makeover at God's Love Ministry in Grand Rapids complete with hair, nails and makeup.

"It's called Make Me Over Again, with pampering and prayer," said Pastor Eddie Lipscomb from God's Love Ministry. "Everything that goes out of God's love has prayer, it goes with it automatically. We know that prayer is awesome. It's a communication and opens up the doors for a lot of things."

Salon owners and makeup artists like Latesha Lipscomb donated their services for the night to make sure every woman felt beautiful.

"I'm all about girl power," said Lipscomb, makeup artist and owner of I Got Face Cosmetic. "I'm all about women living their best lives, and so any platform that I can create or contribute to to give women that opportunity I am here for it."

It's about letting these women know they're worth more than their current situation.

"If you don't look good, you don't feel good," said Lipscomb. "We want to help these ladies feel good so they can be their absolute best."

"I feel like a million bucks," said Florence Londo, who is currently in transition to getting her own housing.

"There are totally positive vibes," said Cruz. "I am feeling truly blessed to be here."

The night was such a success, organizers are already planning on having another Make Me Over Again event next year.