Jesse Ray and the California Catfish & more performing at Samaritas’ Clocktower Concert Series

Samaritas Senior Living is hosting their Clocktower Concert Series starting on Monday.
For the next three weeks, there will be a band performing just outside of the Samaritas Senior Living clock tower on Monday nights.
- August 14: Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish
- August 21: The Crane Wives
- August 28: Mark Lavengood
The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m.
Listen to a sample of Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish by watching the video above.
Samaritas Senior Living is located at 2000 32nd Street Southeast. For more details, visit samaritas.org/concerts.