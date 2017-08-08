Jesse Ray and the California Catfish & more performing at Samaritas’ Clocktower Concert Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Samaritas Senior Living is hosting their Clocktower Concert Series starting on Monday.

For the next three weeks, there will be a band performing just outside of the Samaritas Senior Living clock tower on Monday nights.

August 14: Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish

August 21: The Crane Wives

August 28: Mark Lavengood

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m.

Listen to a sample of Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish by watching the video above.

Samaritas Senior Living is located at 2000 32nd Street Southeast. For more details, visit samaritas.org/concerts.