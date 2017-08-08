Jesse Ray and the California Catfish & more performing at Samaritas’ Clocktower Concert Series

Posted 1:16 PM, August 8, 2017, by , Updated at 01:15PM, August 8, 2017

Samaritas Senior Living is hosting their Clocktower Concert Series starting on Monday.

For the next three weeks, there will be a band performing just outside of the Samaritas Senior Living clock tower on Monday nights.

  • August 14: Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish
  • August 21: The Crane Wives
  • August 28: Mark Lavengood

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m.

Listen to a sample of Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish by watching the video above.

Samaritas Senior Living is located at 2000 32nd Street Southeast. For more details, visit samaritas.org/concerts.

