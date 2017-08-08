Love Blueberries? Head down to the National Blueberry Festival in South Haven

Posted 12:39 PM, August 8, 2017, by , Updated at 12:38PM, August 8, 2017

Blueberry season is close to wrapping up, but South Haven is going to celebrate until they turn blue at the 54th annual National Blueberry Festival.

The four-day family-friendly event celebrates all things blueberry, featuring blueberry dishes, pastries, wines, beers, and every other blueberry treat imaginable.

The festival also includes a pageant, parade, blueberry pie eating contests for the kids and adults, live music on an outdoor stage, a arts and crafts fair, a sand sculpture competition, basketball tournament, pancake breakfast, a 5K run, and so much more.

The National Blueberry Festival is happening August 10-13 in multiple locations in South Haven.

For a complete schedule of events, visit blueberryfestival.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s