Love Blueberries? Head down to the National Blueberry Festival in South Haven

Blueberry season is close to wrapping up, but South Haven is going to celebrate until they turn blue at the 54th annual National Blueberry Festival.

The four-day family-friendly event celebrates all things blueberry, featuring blueberry dishes, pastries, wines, beers, and every other blueberry treat imaginable.

The festival also includes a pageant, parade, blueberry pie eating contests for the kids and adults, live music on an outdoor stage, a arts and crafts fair, a sand sculpture competition, basketball tournament, pancake breakfast, a 5K run, and so much more.

The National Blueberry Festival is happening August 10-13 in multiple locations in South Haven.

For a complete schedule of events, visit blueberryfestival.com.