Months after body discovered, trial starts for murder suspect

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The trial for Stephen Robert Getter, who is accused of killing Robert Barroso, is set to start Tuesday.

According to family, Barroso and Getter were last seen in Calhoun County having an argument before Barroso was reported missing on December 27, 2016.

Over a week after his disappearance, police located Barroso’s remains in a rural area of Lee Township.

Getter is facing an open murder charge and two counts of felony firearms.