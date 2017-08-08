× Rep. Winnie Brinks takes part in health care town hall in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The health care town halls continue in Grand Rapids this week.

On Wednesday, August 9, Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids), will take part in discussions. Brinks will discuss concerns over the health care system and what legislators can do to lower healthcare costs and prescriptions drugs.

According to a press release from the Kent County Democratic Party, Brinks will be joined by State Senator Curtis Hertel (D-East Lansing) and Charles Gaba, a health care policy expert.

It’s from 7pm-9pm at Fountain Street Church, located at 24 Fountain Street NE in Grand Rapids.