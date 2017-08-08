Spring Lake rejects disincorporation measure

SPRING LAKE, Mich. -- The residents of Spring Lake have voted against amending the village charter to allow the village to disincorporate.
Sixty-three percent of the 881 total votes on Tuesday were against the measure.
If approved, the issue would have gone to a township-wide vote in 2018. A vote for disincorporation would have merged the village with Spring Lake Township.
Spring Lake Village President Joyce Hatton said she would resign on Wednesday regardless of the voters' decision.
43.076963 -86.196997
learnedmylesson25
Where’s FOX 17’s coverage of the city commission vote?I just want to express my opinion that by not voting Catherine Mish in,voters have condemned the West Side to a continued decline in home values and a rise in crime and diversity.These ex pastors (like Heartwell)and this guy are too soft on minority crime.The neighborhoods will put up murals celebrating more blacks in the area,the crime will increase (both drugs and murder)and more whites will move out.Your future Grand Rapids.