Study reveals Millennials more likely to want prenuptial agreements

CHICAGO, Il.– Millennials continue to prove they view the world differently from their parents.

A 2016 survey from the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers reveals Millennials get married later in life.

They are more likely to have careers, businesses and property, thus more likely to have a prenuptial agreement.

In addition to the findings, the Chicago Tribune references a 2015 survey by Allstate that says more than half of people in their 20s and 30s say it’s important for them to be financially secure before they get married.