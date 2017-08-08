Suffering from chronic pain? Three conditions that might be causing your pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When people suffer from chronic neck or back pain, a lot of times they don't know what's causing the pain. Most times, those who aren't suffering don't realize that the pain they have could b e caused by an underlying condition in the back.

Dr. Christopher Miller from Total Health Chiropractic, explains a few of the conditions that could be causing chronic neck and back pain.

Degenerative Disc Disease

Degenerative Disc Disease is a chronic degenerative condition of the spine and discs. Intervertebral discs become dry, brittle, hard and begin thinning. For many people this comes with aging, and a degenerated disc can cause severe, constant, chronic pain.

Herniated/Bulging Discs

Herniated Bulging Discs is a medical condition affecting the spine due to trauma, lifting injuries, or idiopathic. There's a tear in the outer fibrous ring of an intervertebral disc allowing the soft, central potion to bulge out.

Sciatica

Sciatica is when there's pain in the lower extremity because of irritation of the sciatic nerve. The pain of sciatica is typically felt from the low back to behind the thigh, and can radiate down below the knee.

All of the pain from these conditions can be cured with Total Health's DRX 9000, a non-invasive treatment that can treat:

Chronic Neck & Back Pain

Herniated or Bulging Discs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Sciatica

Ruptured Discs

Pinched Nerves

Spinal Stenosis

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Want a chance to try to get rid of chronic pain? Total Health is offering Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers a great deal; get a $49 consulation and exam, plus free x-rays.

This deal is limited to the first nine callers and excludes Medicare and Medicaid.

For more information, call (616)-828-0861.