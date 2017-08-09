9 back-to-school must haves for the kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The summer break is coming to a close, which means the kids are going back to school. Help brighten the kids' spirits with some cool back-to-school swag so they'll be eager to show it off to their friends in the classroom.

Jaq Jaq Bird Chalkboard Calendar- $14.99

Organizer, customizable.

Repositionable.

Large space, using Butterstix and you can color code it.

OOLY School Supplies

Beatrix NY School Gear

Beatrix is devoted to creating cool, contemporary gear for kids.

High quality alternatives to the disposable stuff that's often made for children.

We design products that kids love, and build them so that the love lasts. Little Kid Pack: Alejandra Strawberry- $42 Lunch Box: Alejandra Strawberry- $34 Big Kid Pack Alexander Robot- $52 Bento Box Pixel Robot- $22 Bits & Pieces Pouch: Pixel Robot- $16 Cozy Can Alexander & Pixel- $22.50



Name Bubbles-$25 and up

Personalized

Waterproof

Dishwasher safe

Laundry Safe

Patented

Print Art Kids- starting at $15

Create keepsakes and custom stationery featuring your kid's art.

Products make great gifts for everyone, especially grandparents.

All items produced in the USA, wood puzzles are individually hand-cut by master carpenter.

Products can also be created with favorite family and pet photos. PrintArtKids partners with schools on art fundraisers

Lunchbox Love- $2.99 per unit

Each card contains a positive message from mom or dad like "I love spending time with you" or "Be Kind" and a fun fact, joke or riddle on the back. They never repeat a fun fact, joke or riddle so you can buy all our Lunchbox Love for Kids packs and they'll always be fresh.

They donate thousands of meals to Feeding America.

The goal is to spread Love, Encouragement and Fun with every card and help parents stay connected with their kids.

Creativity For Kids- Supplies starting at $10.99

Pin & Patch Studio- $14.99: Make 5 color-in, iron-on patches and 5 easy-to-make pins. Add pizzazz to everyday ensembles with the pins and patches. Design, make, wear and even trade your pins with your friends or family. Iron-on patches can be placed on backpacks, jackets, jeans, a hat or other surfaces.

Pin & Patch Studio- $14.99: Make 5 color-in, iron-on patches and 5 easy-to-make pins. Add pizzazz to everyday ensembles with the pins and patches. Design, make, wear and even trade your pins with your friends or family. Iron-on patches can be placed on backpacks, jackets, jeans, a hat or other surfaces.

Sequin Drawing- $17.99: Drawing in sequins is much like drawing in sand-relaxing, soothing, calming and fun! Plus, you can erase and start over at any time! Use the included stylus or your finger to write messages or draw pictures, decorate the frame with stickers and rhinestones to uniquely make it your own. This craft kit for kids is great for sensory play.

Beeswax Crayons- $10.99: Crayons are a great way of drawing on large surfaces, with their soft stroke and bright colors. Our amazingly smooth beeswax crayons are now available in a sturdy storage case. Perfect for art-on-the-go, keeps crayons tidy.

Sticky Bellies Picture Me Proud Photo Memory Cards- $12.99

Capture the first day of school with style and ease. Simply grab the sign, fill in the details and snap your pics

A better alternative to cumbersome scrapbooks, document all of the details of the first day of school in one simple picture.

Made in the USA.

Reusable when put into a 8x10 frame of your choice, just write right on the glass.

Spbang Reusable Bags- starting at $9.99